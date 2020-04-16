Baucus: “I Take My Hat Off to China”

"I take my hat off to China..." Oh brother.

When it became apparent that many in the media and on the Left were covering for the Communist Chinese government propaganda in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic- I wondered. What is Max Baucus up to?

Baucus is the former Democrat Senator from Montana who was given the post as US Ambassador to China in order to try and help Democrats win a US Senate seat in 2014.

After a short stint as US Ambassador to China, Baucus cashed in- taking seats on the boards of some big Chinese companies.

True story. The Billings Gazette's Tom Lutey had this back in 2017:

In 2013, when news broke of Baucus’s nomination, China Digital Times reported that the Chinese, stricken by Baucus' age and Beijing’s notoriously bad air quality, nicknamed him Ambassador “Bao Kesi,” loosely translated as "coughs to death." His predecessors at the U.S. embassy each lasted less than two years. Baucus lasted nearly three and left believing he still had a role to play in U.S.-China relations.

I imagine "coughs to death" is probably the worst nickname you would want to have in China right now.

To make matters worse for Baucus, here's what he said about China's coronavirus response on MSNBC back in March, according to the Washington Free Beacon:

"I think that the big lesson here [is] that when you take charge and when you tell the entire country, Wuhan, other provinces what to do, they get in gear and get the job done," Baucus said during an interview on MSNBC. "I take my hat off to China for doing so."

The Free Beacon added:

The former Montana senator's praise of China comes amid a propaganda campaign waged by China's state-run media outlets, which have been pushing the narrative that China isn't responsible for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They have attempted to deflect blame by saying President Donald Trump's insistence on identifying China as the origin of the virus is politically motivated.

The speakers bureau Harry Walker also touts Baucus' long time work with China: