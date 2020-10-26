Baucus a Key Player in Hunter Biden/ China Scandal

"The Big Sky Buy-off." That's how they coined the effort by Democrats to get former Sen. Max Baucus (D-MT) out of the Senate, and into the post as US Ambassador to China. They had to buy-off Baucus, so the Democrats could have a head start on the 2014 US Senate race.

Now, there are fresh allegations in the Hunter Biden scandal showing former Chinese ambassador Max Baucus (D-MT) as a key player. Investigative reporter Peter Schweizer was on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo over the weekend showing the linkage: (h/t to Erik Maldonado for sharing on YouTube)

Biden and Baucus are very close, of course. The two worked together on Capitol Hill for decades. The former vice president even showed up at the wedding near Helena, when Baucus married his former staffer.

Here's the specific quote regarding Baucus and the Hunter Biden scandal, thanks to Breitbart News:

Peter Schweizer: We know in the emails we’ve now obtained that they were involved in getting approval meaning Hunter Biden’s firm. We now know that once it was approved, they actually had a celebration of this technology transfer at the U.S. embassy with Chinese executives, with the participation of Hunter Biden’s partners, and it was a celebration and the man that was there Ambassador Max Baucus, former Senator from Montana is a long time Biden family friend. So let’s be clear this is not just about the Biden family becoming wealthy from these foreign partners. It’s about the Biden family participating in the transfer of U.S. technologies to China and getting paid for participating in that.

For those who haven't been following the Hunter Biden/Joe Biden scandal very closely, Peter Schweizer sums up the latest in The New York Post: