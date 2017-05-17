Basic Tips for an Awesome Garage Sale

It’s there whenever you go to the garage, the basement, or the attic. It’s there when you go to bed and when you wake up in the morning. It’s there when you leave for vacation and when you get back. It’s that mass of unused items that you keep telling yourself you need to get rid of but never seems to go anywhere. Suddenly, BRAINSTORM - you can have a garage sale! Folks will flock to your driveway in search of good deals and low-priced treasures. Unfortunately, you don’t really know how to put together a garage sale that will entice hordes of bargain hunters. Fortunately, this list of basic tips will help you know where to start.