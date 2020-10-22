Ballot Drop Off Drive-Thru at MetraPark

Our studios are located in the heart of downtown Billings, literally two blocks from the Yellowstone County Courthouse, so it was a breeze to walk down and drop off my ballot last week. You don't even have to enter the actual election office (located on the 1st floor) as election officials have placed a ballot box right next to elevators as you walk in the main entrance. Don't worry, it's watched over by a friendly security guard. It was extremely easy to hand-deliver my vote, get my sticker, and wander back to work.

I enjoy downtown, but I can't tell you how often I hear people complaining about parking downtown or transients that make them feel uncomfortable or some other excuse they use to avoid downtown. That's okay... you do you, boo. But if you are one of those downtown haters, the Yellowstone County Election Office has now made it even EASIER for you to drop off your ballot, and you don't have to come downtown to vote. Heck, you don't even have to get out of your car or shove spare change into a parking meter.

As reported in the Billings Gazette, there is now a drive-thru kiosk at MetraPark. Talk about easy. It's open from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday - Friday, and is staffed by two county employees. The drop-off kiosk is that little hut located in VIP parking lot, right across the road from the MetraPark box office lot.