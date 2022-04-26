So the question of the day is, when do you step in and say something or do you mind your own business?

We received a news article today that indicated that Montana had the 5th greatest gambling addiction problem in the country. We are 1st in the nation in gaming machines per capita and 7th in the nation when it comes to gambling disorders.

So when do you tell a friend or family member who is part of those statistics that you're worried?

I remember my dad giving all of my kids a call when they got their driver's licenses and telling them congratulations, and then a lecture on the responsibility of having one.

People have drinking problems, drug problems, health problems gambling problems, etc, so do you risk losing a family member by being silent? Do you risk a friendship or a business relationship because you feel it's a problem when they don't? Is it your place to step in or maybe someone else's duty who is more closely tied to that person?

Maybe it's what the person really needs to hear. Show them that you are really concerned and can see the effect its having on their daily lives.

How many of us have said, "I wish I would have said something earlier because it might have made a difference".

That's what I like so much about the message in schools now: If you see or hear something, say something.

It's tougher these days though with everyone telling you to mind your own business. I can do what I want... Yes you can but there are a lot of us who are going to miss ya...

