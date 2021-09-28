Is the Baby Ruth Truly Montana’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

Decorations are popping up on houses around town and costumes are being picked out now as Montanans prepare for Halloween. If you have kids, it's basically mandatory. And if you're a kid at heart it's tough not to enjoy the holiday. Costume parties, spooky-themed potlucks at work, scary movies, or just handing out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night are all pretty fun activities.

Let's talk candy.

Everyone has their favorite, for sure. The most popular Halloween candy in the United States seems to be Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, according to USA Today (2019). Candy with chocolate always disappears first at my house; common Halloween classics like Kit Kats, Snicker's, and Twix are some of our favorites.

The data-crunching folks at Zippia.com are back with the results of their latest study, Each State's Favorite Halloween Candy. Last year, they claimed Montana's favorite was Laffy Taffy. For 2021, their report reveals the Baby Ruth candy bar is our favorite.

Hold up! Is Dubble Bubble actually our favorite Halloween candy?

The people at Candystore.com reached an entirely different conclusion regarding Montana's favorite October candy. They say their data reveals Dubble Bubble is #1 in Big Sky Country for 2021.

Both candy reports use various internet metrics to reach their conclusions on each state's most popular Halloween candy. Candystore.com's report claims to have 14 years of candy data.

OPINION: There is no way in Hell-o-ween that Dubble Bubble is the favorite candy in Montana. Are they serious? The flavor lasts for literally 60 seconds, at most. Chew this gum for longer than 2 - 3 minutes and you'll start to wonder if you have TMJ. Even kids will pass on a piece of the rock-hard gum. And, as the Zippia study points out,

We, being sane reasonable humans, excluded gum from our candy list. Gum isn’t a candy. Similarly, we excluded raisins, fruit snacks, and other things people try and pass off as candy to unfortunate trick-or-treaters.

I suspect the only reason the old-school gum is top on Montana's list is that if you search "cheapest bulk candy", Dubble Bubble is #1.