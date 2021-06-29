Aw Shucks: California Bans Travel to Montana

Well, we sure saved a whole bunch of money. Some of you wanted to build a wall to keep the Californians out of Montana. Turns out all we had to do was pass a bill protecting women's sports, and now California is banning travel to Montana.

When reports first started surfacing that California was going to ban travel to Montana, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) asked, "Is that a threat or a promise?"

According to Reuters, California Attorney General Rob Bonta added Montana and four other states to a list where state-funded travel is banned. Here's the funny part, apparently California had already banned travel to more than a dozen other states:

The 12 other states on the list are Texas, Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

17 states in total now that the State of California is banning state-funded travel to. What an intolerant bunch of Leftists in the gloom-filled "Golden State" government.

Politico notes that there are some exceptions:

The law has limited exemptions, such as travel necessary to enforce California laws, participate in litigation or protect public health. College teams have used private funds to continue traveling to banned states for athletic competition.

Here's my question: will the mask Nazi liberals who violated social distancing protocols by going around and harassing people over masks now go chase down anyone entering Montana with California plates?

If so, here's my one request: can we get them a Go Pro camera so the rest of us can watch the video?