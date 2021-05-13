Aurora Activity Predicted For Next Few Days in Montana

It is crazy to think about the science behind earth's magnetic poles. Earth is basically one big molten chunk of iron and nickel. That molten metal creates reverse poles, which creates the earth's electromagnetic field. It is the our electromagnetic field that protects every living creature from radioactive particles in space. Think of it as, what sci fi movies call, a "force field" or "shield."

According to Wikipedia

Auroras are the result of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by solar wind. These disturbances are sometimes strong enough to alter the trajectories of charged particles in both solar wind and magnetospheric plasma. These particles, mainly electrons and protons, precipitate into the upper atmosphere.

So an aurora is basically the light show that our electromagnetic field puts off when it is fighting off radioactive solar particles. These are measured in what is called a Kp index. On a scale of 0 to 9, the index measures how much geomagnetic activity will happen in the atmosphere.

Living in the northern hemisphere, we Montanans are lucky enough to witness the aurora borealis multiple times a year. Researchers are calling for a aurora light show, happening over the next few days in the northern skies of Montana. The only problem is, you are going to have to set your alarm to get you out of bed far before the birds start chirping.

According to KPAX

Kp Values are forecasted to range from 4-6 on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday mornings.

Thanks to an active sun and geomagnetic storms, Kp values higher than 4 mean decent chances of seeing the Aurora Borealis in parts of Northwest and West-Central Montana.

Set your coffee pots to brew before the sun rises and look north. You just might catch a glimpse of one of earth's most beautiful creations.