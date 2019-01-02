AUDIO: Stapleton Announces Run for MT Governor
Montana's Secretary of State Corey Stapleton announced an official run for governor on Wednesday's Montana Talks with Aaron Flint.
In case you missed it, you can click below for full audio of the announcement:
Here's what Stapleton had to say on his Facebook page earlier Wednesday:
Today I am announcing that I'm running for Governor of Montana in 2020! It's been nearly 20 years since a Republican has been elected--so wish me luck... With your support, We. Can. Do. This!