Audio: Daines Talks Shutdown, Border Wall, Guns
If the government is shut down, then members of Congress shouldn't get paid. Makes sense, right? Well, not if you're Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer, who continue to force a government shutdown by blocking the border wall.
Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) joined us recently on our statewide radio talk show, Montana Talks. We talked about the government shutdown, the border wall, concealed carry reciprocity legislation, and more.
Click below for the full audio: