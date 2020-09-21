Attorney General Tim Fox Recalls U.S. Supreme Court Experience

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox paid his monthly visit to KGVO’s Talk Back show on Monday, and the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discussed.

Fox said his association with Justice Antonin Scalia brought an invitation to his funeral in Washington, D.C.

The family of Antonin Scalia had asked me to not only go to his funeral mass, but I was invited the next week to the memorial service that was by invitation only,” sais Fox. “As you might recall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was one of the featured speakers because of her friendship with Antonin Scalia.”

Following the service, Fox said he was invited to observe a session with the U.S. Supreme Court, but didn’t get the message about no photography while the court was in session.

“Everybody on the bus had been told leave your cell phones in your iPads, all your mobile devices on the bus,” he said. “There's no picture taking in the Supreme Court, so just leave them on the bus. Well, I got in and I was the last person inside. I sat down in the very back and there like church pews in the back of the court. Nobody saw me and I was just awed. It was the first time I'd ever been in the Supreme Court, so I pulled my iPad out and I started taking pictures.”

It was just moments later when Fox was very publicly reminded of that policy.

“I'm looking at the pictures I just took and a security guard walked out of the wings of the court in front of everyone and said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, there's absolutely no photography here in the court. If anyone else takes photographs, I'll have to seize your mobile device or your camera’. Of course, everybody that had been on the bus is looking at each other like, ‘Well, yeah, we knew that’. I'm sitting in the back and thought Oh my God, I'm just two months into being Attorney General, and I'm going to get arrested.”

Fox said he will continue his monthly update from the Attorney General’s office and will suggest to the winner in the upcoming election that they also continue the policy.

