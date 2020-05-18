Attorney general is unlikely underdog in Montana gov’s race

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorney General Tim Fox is an unlikely political underdog after capturing more votes than any other candidate, in any race, to win a second term in Montana's 2016 election. Yet that's the clear dynamic heading into the final weeks of the Republican primary for governor. U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has built up a huge cash lead and touts his close ties to the Trump administration. It's put the normally affable Fox on the offensive, accusing Gianforte of using his wealth to buy the race. The GOP primary's dark horse is state Sen. Al Olszewski, a Flathead Valley surgeon who caters to the party's right wing.