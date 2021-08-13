Attempt at Cancel Culture Flops In Jackson Hole, Wyoming

A small group of Star valley residents might not buy ski passes at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort after the owners hosted a fundraiser with guests the group objects to.

Although this little group not buying tickets won't have any effect on seasonal business, nor will the small protest they held on a street corner with handmade signs. Still, the protesters pushed on.

The owners of the Teton Village ski area, Jay and Karen Kemmerer, co-host fundraiser attended by Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. These folks are from The conservative House Freedom Caucus to benefit The House Freedom Fund.

The protesters complained that the conservative group campaigns against COVID-19 vaccines and past embrace of conspiracy theories like QAnon, and politicizes climate change.

But when a reporter from the Jackson News & Guide asked the protesters if they would actually stop buying tickets to the resort, many hesitated.

“It makes me not want to buy a pass,” said Natalie McBranch, 26. “But I don’t know. They make so much money. Is me not buying a pass really going to change anything?” (JN&G).

Looking at some of the criticism made by the protesters the Jackson Hole News & Guide asked for a response from the conservative group.

On the anti-vaccination stances, Dan Brophy argued that vaccinations and therapies “should be a choice.” He went on to explain, “Develop 10 years of history with these vaccines and then let’s talk,

As for the presidential election, Brophy said “the developing evidence of stunning irregularities and likely fraud cannot be ignored” in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan.

Special thanks to Jackson Hole News & Guide.

