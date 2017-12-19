ATM Thief Caught

26-year-old Anthony Felton has been charged with brazenly stealing an entire ATM from a Billings hotel. Felton made an initial appearance in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Monday. Justice of the Peace Jeanne Walker set bond at $35,000.

Felton spent more than four hours removing the machine from the La Quinta Inn and Suites around midday on December 9th. Surveillance footage captured Felton entering the hotel at approximately 3 p.m., and detectives identified Felton by comparing the surveillance footage to his mug shot on file.