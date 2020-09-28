As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Within the ranks of the storied 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 10 soldiers have taken their own lives so far this year. That number is pushing division leadership to reexamine how they're addressing suicide awareness. Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue points to the coronavirus pandemic and the stressors that forced isolation have put on soldiers and their families. But many of the questions surrounding these suicides, including in the case of a 27-year-old paratrooper on the verge of promotion, are still left unanswered.

