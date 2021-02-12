Make Appointment for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at MetraPark

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for next week at MetraPark, and the Unified Health Command (UHC) is now making it easier for residents who are eligible for the vaccine to get an appointment.

According to the press release from UHC, there will be five individual vaccination clinics next week inside Cedar Hall at Metra Park, and appointments can be made online by clicking HERE. Just type "Metra" in the location search to find clinics that will begin this Tuesday, February 16.

Online forms have a space for "insurance information," but that does not need to be filled out, according to UHC, because the vaccinations are free and no insurance is required.

Appointments will be taken through the online scheduling portal beginning this Monday (2/15) at 9am, or you can call (406) 651-6596. UHC says that some appointment times "will be saved for callers."

Appointments are available to Yellowstone County residents who meet the criteria for the 1A or 1B priority groups established by the state of Montana. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, people age 70 or older, people age 16 to 69 with a serious health condition that puts them at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness, Native Americans and other people of color who may be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. -Unified Health Command

The COVID-19 vaccination clinics are a joint effort from RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, and St. Vincent Healthcare. They will all be providing staff for the clinic at Cedar Hall, located on the southwest end of the MetraPark midway.

Here are the COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned for next week, according to UHC:

1 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16.

8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17.

8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 18.

According to the press release, Billings Clinic will continue to vaccinate on their campus through the end of February, but beginning March 1, they will "discontinue its first-dose community clinics." Those who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, will get their second dose from the same provider, according to the Unified Health Command.

Anyone who signed up to receive a vaccination through the St. Vincent Healthcare online form, will be contacted when an appointment is available, and do not need to sign up again.

No walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are being given. UHC healthcare providers do not have a waiting list for vaccination appointments and ask for patience as they work to get vaccine quickly and safely distributed.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, CLICK HERE.