AP-NORC poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform

By COLLEEN LONG and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans overwhelmingly want clear standards for police on when officers may use force and consequences imposed on officers who do so excessively. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds Americans favor significant changes to the country's criminal justice system. Americans are largely united behind the idea that action is required: 29% think the criminal justice system needs "a complete overhaul," 40% say it needs "major changes" and 25% say it needs "minor changes." Just 5% believe no changes are necessary.

