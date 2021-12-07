Another Vaccine Mandate Blocked, Montana Reps Respond

The federal courts have dealt yet another blow to President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandates- this time calling for a halt to the mandate targeting federal contractors.

Bloomberg News had the update Tuesday afternoon:

The Biden administration mandate applies to roughly a quarter of the U.S. workforce and affects companies that do business with the federal government, including Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.‘s Google, and General Motors Co.

As I've previously reported here in Montana, railroaders were also being railroaded by the vaccine mandate, as companies like BNSF Railway said they also fell under this order.

Montana's governor and one of Montana's US Senators were quick to cheer the news Tuesday:

Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT): Courts have blocked yet another Biden vaccination mandate. We’ll continue defending the rights and livelihoods of Montanans against @JoeBiden’s unprecedented federal overreach. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT): .@JoeBiden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors threatened workers across MT, like our wildland fire fighters who put their lives on the line to protect our communities. Glad to see this mandate blocked. We must keep up the fight

Even before the ruling came out from the federal judge blocking Biden's vaccine mandate on federal contractors, the State of Montana sent a strong letter to BNSF Railway that forcing employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 would be a violation of Montana law.

The letter from the Montana Department of Labor noted that Biden's Executive Order "applies only to new or renewed contracts, not existing contracts." Furthermore, it added that "not every recipient of federal dollars is considered a contractor for the purposes of this order...employers should seek legal advice to properly determine whether their contracts are covered by the Executive Order to avoid liability under Montana's vaccine discrimination ban."