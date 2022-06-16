The Billings Fire Department and other emergency crews are currently on the scene of a second accident involving a motorcycle in less than 12 hours.

According to the post on the @BillingsFire Twitter page, a motor vehicle accident was reported at 4:33 pm near 6th Avenue North and North 13th Street where they reported: "a motorcycle down."

Unconfirmed reports on the Billings Neighborhood Watch Facebook page from Jason Sheehan said the "motorcycle rider is unconcious, bystanders administering CPR."

Road closures are reported at 6th Avenue North and Main Street which will cause lengthly delays around MetraPark during the Thursday afternoon commute.

Earlier today (Thursday 6/16), there was a serious motorcyle accident at Central Avenue and 27th Street, according to the @BillingsPD Twitter page. Roads around Rimrock Mall were closed for several hours this morning while the BPD Crash Team investigated the crash.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

