Another Epic Black Rifle Coffee Company Video

The military veterans from the Black Rifle Coffee Company are out with another epic video- the "Bass Pro Battle Royale" from inside an actual Bass Pro Shops.

It starts off with thermal black and white imagery of a tactical team fast-roping into the Bass Pro Shop location. Once Mat Best and his team secure the target- the Black Rifle Coffee- the lights go on, and the battle royale ensues.

Black Rifle Coffee Company described the ad on LinkedIn:

When we had the idea of making a video IN a Bass Pro Shops location — a part of us didn’t realize they’d actually say YES. Despite our usual destruction, they were super gracious and amazing every step of the way. Shout out to Corridor Digital for helping us put this thing together as well. Collaborative efforts like these are so great for everyone involved.

I think for this one, the kids playing the roles of the rabid hound dogs definitely stole the show.

Here's the full video.

Credit MBest11x (Mat Best)YouTube screenshot.

YouTube user Zane Riley liked the line- "quarantine, quarantine, drinking whiskey like vaccine." Keep the tune going and you'll hear my favorite line- "any chance that you might have an extra AR-15?"

I've interviewed lots of interesting guests talking news and politics on the radio here in Montana, but two of the coolest guys I've gotten to interview on the radio are Black Rifle Coffee Company's Mat Best, and Butte, Montana's Tim Montana.

They're both teaming up in a brand new music video called "Quarantine." The song is not only a hilarious take on the coronavirus quarantine hitting the country, it's also a great tribute to our health care workers.

Mat Best:

In the wake of the Quarantine, we decided to write a song to bring awareness and to support our health care professionals. Well, maybe have a little fun too!

Tim Montana:

Shout out to the health care workers! We had a lot of fun making this. Stay home and wash them damn hands!"

Check out the full video below: