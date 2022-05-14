Another Billings Business Robbed By Suspect with Bat

For the second time in less than a week, Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a local business involving a baseball bat.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers responded to 729 S. 29th Street West at 2:49 am Saturday morning (5/14) for a reported robbery.

In the social media post, BPD Sgt. Peterson said the suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American male who was approximately 5' 5" tall, 130 lbs. and wearing all black.

Billings Police say the man threatened an employee at a nearby business with a baseball bat but left without any money.

No further details about the robbery were available when this article was published.

Earlier this week, a convenience store on Grand Avenue was robbed in a similar fashion when Billings Police say a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie threatened employees of the Holiday gas station with a bat.

In that robbery, the suspect was reported to be 5' 7" tall and wearing a black hoodie, black beanie, and light-colored pants.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

