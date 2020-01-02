Ankney Responds: Colstrip 1 & 2 Shutting Down

The coal-fired power plant in Colstrip brings in tens of millions of dollars into the State of Montana every single year. Not only that, the plant has powered a great community of people in Colstrip thanks to the great jobs also provided by the plant.

While Units 3 & 4 will still remain operational, Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip) says Units 1 & 2 will "be welded shut" this Saturday.

Here's the full statement from Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip):