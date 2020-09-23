And Another One, White Liberals Lying About their Race

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

One of the best things about our statewide radio show is the fact that we take phone calls from Montanans every day. To make it even better, you never know what the callers are going to bring up or talk about- so you just never know which direction the show will go.

We got a phone call from "Tim in Billings" recently. He asked a great question. If white privilege is such a thing, then why are there so many white liberals getting busted for lying about being black, or lying about being Native American?

Tim listed a number of white liberals who have been busted for lying about their race or ethnicity. One of whom is, of course, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who got busted for lying about being Native American. As Lizzo might say, she just took a DNA test-- turns out--she's whiter than Bill Clinton's pasty white thighs jogging to a McDonalds in the 1990s.

Then, of course, there's Rachel Dolezal. She's the white girl who grew up in Northwest Montana and became the head of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington before she got busted for lying about being black.

I think the day Tim called in he mentioned the George Washington University Professor who resigned after she got busted for lying about being black.

As DJ Khaled might say, "another one." Another one. Another one. And another one.

A few days after Tim's call we heard about just that--another one. This time a University of Wisconsin grad student who also had to resign her teaching job after she...err- they...were busted for lying about being black.

So, back to Tim's question from Billings, Montana. If white privilege is such a thing, then why are there so many white liberals getting busted for lying about being black?

