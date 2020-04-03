An Open Letter to the President of the United States

Dear Mr. President:

It's with great respect and sincerity that I ask you to please turn America loose again. I'm afraid that the virus is not the only thing we are experiencing from China. We now have one man from each state telling us it's illegal to work, when we can leave our homes, what is essential in our life and what isn't, and who will use law enforcement on its citizens if necessary. We have never retreated from anything we've faced as a country: Bunker Hill, Gettysburg, Normandy, Afghanistan etc. We knew the cost to protect our individual liberties and freedoms and charged ahead.

Mr. President, I would rather die from a virus than see everything that I worked for over the last 40 years be lost. Americans are on the verge of financial ruin. Their future is in jeopardy. We do not want to get on our knees and give up. We know the risks. People who are vulnerable know the risk. Our nation is being oppressed by a virus and by our leaders. The great power of a free America is begging you to set us free. Concentrate your efforts on the most vulnerable and threatened but set us free and let America be GREAT AGAIN.

With great respect,

Paul Mushaben, husband, father, farmer, rancher and most importantly a loving American