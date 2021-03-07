An Impressive Display at Elder Grove School

If you worried that Dr. Seuss was going to be outlawed in our nation's schools...the Outlaws at Elder Grove Elementary School are here to reassure you that the beloved children's book author will still be remembered.

Now that I'm old enough to have kids playing sports, I was at Elder Grove school over the weekend for a girls volleyball tournament. It was pretty cool to see teams from Billings, Huntley, Shepherd, Bozeman, Red Lodge, Colstrip and Forsyth all competing.

It was also cool walking the halls of Elder Grove in between games. I knew that the governor was just in town the day before, and I got quite the kick out of the fact that he read Dr. Seuss to the kids. But it wasn't just the governor making sure the PC mob didn't cancel Dr. Seuss, the school had Dr. Seuss everywhere.

The sign out front quoted Dr. Seuss saying, "Kid! You'll move mountains." Here's one of the displays on the wall inside the school that featured "5 lessons in life from Dr. Seuss":

I liked 3 and 4 in particular. Number three reads "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose." Number four reads, "Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind."

Good words of wisdom and optimism for kids, especially in this day and age.

But it wasn't just the Dr. Seuss displays that stood out. Elder Grove Elementary School is also home to one of the Exchange Club's Freedom Shrines. According to the Exchange Clubs of Billings, "The Freedom Shrine is a handsome, permanently mounted collection of 28 of the most important and historic American documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, and the Gettysburg Address, to name just a few."

Here's General McAuliffe's Christmas message to the 82nd Airborne Division in 1944, as featured on the Elder Grove Freedom Shrine:

