MISSING: 6-year-old Ashlynn Basham 7/30

A Missing Person Engagered Advisory was issued today (7/30) at approximately 12:15 pm for 6-year-old Ashlynn Eve Basham. She is 3 feet, 10 inches tall with hazel eyes and blonde hair. Ashlynn was last seen wearing a green and yellow tank top, blue shorts and no shoes.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory, issued on behalf of the Troy Police Department by the Montana Department of Justice, says that the father (Benjamin Basham - seen in photo above) took the child after an altercation with the mother. Benjamin Basham has violent tendencies and is known to carry concealed without a license. He also has prior assaults, child endangerment charges and is a known drug user.

The report states the suspect vehicle may be a late 90's or early 2000's blue Dodge Caravan with unknown Oregon license plates. Authorities believe they may be headed to Yellowstone County. If you have any information on Ashlynn Eve Basham, please call the Troy Police Department at 406-295-4111 or call 911. See current Montana Emergency Alerts HERE.

Correction: An earlier version of this story identified the advisory as an Amber Alert.