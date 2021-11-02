Amazing Photos From Montana’s First Custom Dog House Parade

It was a night of laughs, great food, and fundraising with some of the most amazing dog houses ever constructed at the Breakfast Flakes Foundation's first-ever Dog House Parade to benefit the Yellowstone County Animal Shelter.

The event planned by Paul Mushaben and Mark Wilson was held inside the Pavillion at MetraPark in Billings on Saturday, October 30, and during the day held a public viewing of the custom-built dog houses.

More than 1000 votes were cast during the viewing for Best in Show, Most Unique, and Better Luck Next Year.

Best in Show Winner at the Dog House Parade

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The winner for Best in Show was constructed by Big Sky Exterior and featured a fireplace that had a chimney with real smoke, thanks to the creative use of a remote-controlled fog machine. Scroll down to WATCH VIDEO of inside this dog house.

Most Unique Winner at the Dog House Parade

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Getting the public vote for Most Unique was the dollhouse dog house created and built by Tim Kettering and Paul Carter. This home featured recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and a ramp to the second-floor balcony. During the auction, this custom dog house went for $3,300. Scroll down to WATCH VIDEO of inside this dog house.

Dog House that received the highest bid during the auction

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Even before the live auction kicked off, there were many in attendance that had their eyes on the dog house created by Arrow Striping and Manufacturing. The winning bid for this creation raised $4,700.

More than $20,000 dollars was raised for the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter during the evening with raffles, silent auction, and the live auction.

Here's a gallery of some of the other custom dog houses built for the Breakfast Flakes Foundation's Dog House Parade for the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter:

Custom Dog House Parade 2021

