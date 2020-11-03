Alberta Bair Will Offer ‘Live Streaming’ Holiday Events

While we continue to be patient and wait for the first in-person event at the beautiful new Alberta Bair Theatre, there will be an opportunity to enjoy some virtual performances beginning later this month.

According to a press release from ABT, several live streaming events will be offered through the holiday season, including the 'Hip-Hop Nutcracker' planned for Saturday, November 28. What is described as a "re-mixed and re-imagined" version of the classic Nutcracker, the performance is said to take the audience on a "journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season."

One of hip-hop's "founding father's" MC Kurtis Blow provides an opening set, that also includes a violinist, DJ, and all-star dancers.

Other upcoming live streaming events planned through Alberta Bair Theater include:

Tuesday, November 10: National Geographic Live presents Through the Lens: Solastalgia

Saturday, November 14 at 6 pm: Warren Miller’s Future Retro .

Tuesday, November 17 at 7 pm: Taj Mahal. Composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, multi-GRAMMY® winner, multi-Blues Music Award winner, Blues Hall of Fame member and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement award recipient TAJ MAHAL streaming LIVE to the comforts of your own home from the UC Theatre stage in Berkeley, CA. This will be Taj’s first ever livestream performance!