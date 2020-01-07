Alan Dershowitz Talks Impeachment, #MeToo on Montana Talks

When most of us hear the name Alan Dershowitz- we think liberal, Democrat, and a good friend to former President Bill Clinton. So why is the man who defended former President Bill Clinton against impeachment, now also defending Republican President Donald Trump?

Alan Dershowitz joined us LIVE on Montana Talks, where we not only covered impeachment- we also talked about his new book Guilt by Accusation: The Challenge of Proving Innocence in the Age of #MeToo. In the book, Dershowitz acknowledges that "the #MeToo movement has generally been a force for good, but as with many good movements, it is being exploited by some bad people for personal profit."

Dershowitz made it clear that he feels he is under personal attack because, even though he is a liberal Democrat, he came to the defense of President Trump against impeachment.

We also got his take on the mainstream media and the Iranian propaganda following the takedown or Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani.

Click below for the full audio.