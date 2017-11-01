Air Force Veteran Troy Downing Talks About Running For U.S. Senate Against Tester

Veteran's Heartbeat – On the Pulse of the Veteran is a weekly half hour talk show devoted to issues of hope, health, opportunity and well-being of veterans. Join us on KGVO 98.3 FM every Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. The show is brought to you by the Rural Institute for Veteran’s Education and Research and they are on a mission. When veterans encounter obstacles to health and well-being, RIVER is there to help. RIVER provides training to the veteran’s community for outdoor recreational therapists and emergency medical technicians, plus medical services and cutting edge research projects. If you are a veteran or veteran’s family, contact RIVER at riverofchange.org.

For episode 36 of Veteran's Heartbeat, we spoke with Troy Downing about veteran care and what he would do if he were elected for U.S. Senate. Downing is an Air Force and combat veteran.