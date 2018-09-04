AG Fox Featured in Pro-Kavanaugh TV Ad
Montana's Attorney General Tim Fox is featured in a new ad promoting the confirmation of President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court- Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Here's the story, via Politico:
-- NEW AD ... 45 COMMITTEE, a group that supports Trump administration policies, is running an ad with four attorneys general, urging the Senate to confirm Kavanaugh. The AGs in the spot include Pam Bondi of Florida, Jeff Landry of Louisiana and Tim Fox of Montana. The ad will run as part of a seven-figure campaign.
Watch the full ad below.