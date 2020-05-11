AG Candidates LIVE on Montana Talks This Week

With absentee ballots hitting mailboxes this week across Montana, Montana's leading statewide radio talk show will begin featuring more of the statewide candidates for office.

This week, several of the candidates for Attorney General will join us live on Montana Talks, heard on 24 radio signals across the state.

Republicans Austin Knudsen and Jon Bennion and Democrat Kim Dudik are all scheduled to join us on separate days at 940 a.m. An invite has also been sent to Democrat AG candidate Raph Graybill's campaign.

Former Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen (R-Culbertson) is first up. He joins us Tuesday on the show.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion (R-Clancy) joins us on Wednesday.

Kimberly Dudik (D-Missoula), a legislator and former assistant Attorney General, will join us on Friday.

Catch “Montana Talks” with Aaron Flint statewide at 9 AM on the following stations:

Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL

Bozeman: 1450 AM KMMS

Livingston: 1340 AM KPRK

Missoula: 930 AM and 99.7 FM KMPT

Kalispell: 880 AM and 107.9 FM KJJR

Glendive: 1400 AM KXGN and 103.1 FM

Forsyth: 1250 AM KIKC and 94.5 FM

Lewistown: 1230 AM KXLO and 106.9 FM

Wolf Point: 92.7 FM KVCK

Fort Peck: 107.1 FM KVCK Translator

Shelby: 1150 AM KSEN

Great Falls: 102.7 FM KINX

Helena: 95.9 FM KCAP

Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL

Scobey: 95.7 FM KCGM

Malta: 100.1 FM KMMR

Plentywood: 100.1 FM KATQ