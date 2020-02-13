A brother and sister who went missing last week, and then were found safe a day later, have run away again, according to the Billings Police Department.

Billings Police asked for the public's help to find the missing siblings last Friday (2/7), and reported they were returned safely on Saturday (2/8).



Billings Police are asking anyone with information into the whereabouts of Antonio and Valencia Gonzalez to call BPD at 406-657-8200.