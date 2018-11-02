ACLU Sues Lincoln County

MTN News reports the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is currently facing a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Montana regarding inmate Agustin Ramon at the Lincoln County Detention Center. Ramon holds dual citizen to France and Mexico. He was arrested on August 3rd for a criminal burglary charge. His bond was posted at $25,000, but the lawsuit claims when Ramon tried to pay his bond he was told they could not release him because of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer. The ACLU of Montana argues that, once an immigrant posts bond, they must be released, according to state law. The advocacy group argues that Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe must act within state law and hopes that the class-action lawsuit will end the use of ICE detainers in Lincoln County and elsewhere.