ABT Announces Yakov Smirnoff Virtual Comedy Show 8/29

In a press release today (8/13) the Alberta Bair Theater announced their first scheduled event since the historic venue closed for renovations last year. The Alberta Bair is selling tickets to a virtual performance from legendary comedian Yakov Smirnoff called "United We Stand."

Other venues and artists have been been trying various "live" streaming shows, mainly at drive-in theaters but also directly to your device. Garth Brooks did a special show at outdoor theaters nationwide about a month ago and Metallica is doing the same thing for a drive-in theater show the end of the month (see the Facebook Events page for info).

Please note: this 75 minute Antov Smirnoff comedy show will take place on your own computer - NOT at the Alberta Bair Theater. The show is August 29th at 7:30 pm. For best results, a minimum of 500mbs internet connection is ideal. My suggestion is to plug your laptop into your TV with a HDMI cord so you can enjoy the show on a larger screen. Tickets are $25 each or you can stick around for a post-show "virtual meet-n-greet" for $50. One nice thing about watching a comedy special from the comfort of your recliner is you've got plenty of drinks and snacks just a few steps away. Plus, you don't have to worry about calling an Uber after too many cocktails.

Fan's of 80's comedy might remember Antov's catchphrase, "What a country!" He's been a guest on Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show," was a semi-regular on the TV show "Night Court" and appeared in movies with Tom Hanks, Jack Nicholson and Robin Williams. Here's a refresher video:

Find the Alberta Bair ticket link to Yakov Smirnoff's "United We Laugh" comedy special HERE.

We got to stop by the Alberta Bair Theater back in mid-June for a progress update. See the PICS HERE (or keep scrolling). I imagine they've got to be real close to wrapping up renovations. When I walked by last week it was still bustling with activity as workers appeared to be completing some exterior item and curbing and sidewalks. We can't wait to see a real, live, concert or performance when it reopens.