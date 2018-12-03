A Very Roaddogs Christmas Sunday

The Gazette reports that the threat of snow this weekend in Billings did not deter the city’s annual parade of leather, chrome and Christmas presents that thundered from the downtown to the Rimrock Mall on Sunday. According to organizers, about 300 motorcyclists, many decked out in tinsel, Christmas lights and Santa hats, thundered down North 27th Street, First Avenue North and Broadwater Avenue for the Roaddogs IRO motorcycle club’s 34th Annual Toy Run. That represents about half of last year’s overall turnout, a decline that Roaddogs President Mark “Curley” Helmbrecht attributed to the threat of up to 8 inches of snow that had been expected to fall this weekend. Billings ultimately saw little more than a dusting, but a few patches of snow remained scattered on the roadways on the cold, overcast Sunday. Read the whole story online at; billingsgazette.com.