A Montana Preview of the 2000 Mules Documentary on 2020 Election

Have you gotten a chance to see the new Dinesh D'Souza documentary "2000 Mules" yet? It is on my to do list, but I have already been fielding a bunch of phone calls from several Montanans who have watched it. They say it is powerful, and shows proof of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

John Jackson is a retired federal agent here in Montana who has a big national following on Twitter, with over 60,000 followers. He watched 2000 Mules and gave us a rundown on what stood out to him.

John Jackson: 2000 mules is a little bit deceptive because he actually tracked 54,000 mules in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. And what these people did, he tracked them through geo locating phone intelligence- tracked them from these, big air quotes, "nonprofit organizations" to these ballot drop boxes. And that's all they did was go back and forth and back and forth over a period of a couple of weeks, a month, back and forth, and coming in at two, three o'clock in the morning wearing gloves. So they don't touch, their prints don't get left on the box, and shoving these things in there and getting out...Dinesh calls it a criminal cartel of ballot traffickers and that's exactly what they did.

He added this:

John Jackson: Being a retired federal agent of 30 years, I can tell you right now the evidence presented in this movie is enough to indict people right now. All you'd have to do is take those phones and connect them to that individual person to indict them individually...what D'souza makes the point of in the movie is that- absolutely 100% just these votes that he tracked changed the election. Donald Trump won.

Here's the full audio of John Jackson on the show. Got a different take? Shoot me an email aaron(at)montanatalks.com

Here's the link to the trailer and how you can watch the film:

https://2000mules.com/