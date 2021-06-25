A Missoula Brewery and Western Montana Businesses Featured on Good Morning America

ABC's morning show staple, Good Morning America, has been doing a series about how American towns are bouncing back from the pandemic. Not that the pandemic is over, but now that businesses are opening back up and people are gathering again, it's inspiring to see how small businesses got through it. The clip begins with a reference to Glacier National Park being known as "the backbone of the world." I had never heard that before, nor did anybody in the room, so we looked it up, and we found that the Continental Divide and the northern Rockies, are, in fact, called the backbone of the world.

In their piece about Montana, Good Morning America sent reporter Will Reeve to our state, "which is hoping its natural wonders will bring back visitors after a rough year." The iconic Sweet Palace in Philipsburg, Imagine Nation Brewing & Community Center, and the Flathead Raft Company are featured. In the part about Polson, Flathead Lake is referred to "the crown jewel" of the Flathead Reservation, which I think we can all agree on.

We also learned about a duo that came together during the pandemic, a singer from New York and one from Montana who formed a group they refer to as an "accidental band" called Big Sky City Lights, and how they're quickly gaining fans around the country.

The Montana clip originally aired this past Thursday, June 26th, but if you missed it, you can see it in it's entirety below. We were especially proud to see Fernanda and Robert of Imagine Nation Brewery on the program, they are such genuinely kind people who are the perfect local business owners to represent our state on a national level.