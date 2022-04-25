Growing up in the late 90s and early 2000s was a really fun experience for me. One of the coolest places I got to go to was Rimrock Mall on the West End of Billings. My mother used to work for Bob's Pizza Plus, a pizzeria that still exists all these years later. Rimrock Mall has changed over the years, and as new shops enter, old shops close. Here are some of the shops once at Rimrock Mall that we wish were still with us today.

Honorable Mention: Scheels

Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media loading...

The former home of Scheels All Sports was at Rimrock Mall until the opening of the largest Scheels in Montana in 2014. Because the shop moved, instead of fully closing, it gets an honorable mention spot on this list.

Fuddrucker's

Photo by Mario on Unsplash Photo by Mario on Unsplash loading...

One of my absolute burger places ever, Fuddrucker's used to have a small restaurant in the Rimrock Mall food court. Now, you'll find a sushi restaurant in its place.

McDonald's

McDonald's Quarterly Earnings Miss Wall Street's Expectations Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images loading...

The McDonald's in the mall didn't exist after I was born, but I was told of a two-story McDonald's in the space where GameStop exists today. It's wild to think about, but it's not the first two-story McDonald's I've been in.

GAP

Gap To Announce Q4 Earnings After Market Close Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images loading...

GAP was a clothing store that had lots of common clothes that everyone at school wore. In its place stands H&M, a more expensive clothing store.

Vanity

Photo by Roland Denes on Unsplash Photo by Roland Denes on Unsplash loading...

Similar to GAP, Vanity was a clothing store for young women. Vanity went bankrupt in 2017 and closed its shop next to Zumiez.

Tilt Arcade

Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival - Day 2 Credit: Matt Cowan / Getty Images loading...

If you remember visiting Rimrock Mall in the early 2000s while in school, then you may remember the awesome video arcade called Tilt. I loved it so much and spent most of my time at the mall either there or at Hot Topic. The arcade closed it's doors at Rimrock Mall, and only 5 of the arcades exist in the United States today.

Gymboree

Kids Retailer Gymboree Files For Bankruptcy Protection Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images loading...

Children's clothes are pretty easy to come by these days at any clothing store, but Gymboree was exclusive to kids. We never shopped there, but every time I passed it, I assumed it was a fun place for kids based on the name. Gymboree closed in Rimrock Mall sometime in the 2010s.

Arby's

An Arby's Restaurant In Dawsonville, Georgia Credit: Rick Diamond / Getty Images for Arby's loading...

The fast-food chain popular for curly fries and roast beef sandwiches had a fairly decent-sized restaurant in Rimrock Mall. You won't be able to get a nice sandwich there today, as its former location is taken up by Jensen Jewelers.

Get our free mobile app

There are shops older than these, but I never got to experience any of them as someone who grew up in the 90s. I hope this brought back some nostalgia for my fellow millennials.

KEEP READING: 13 Businesses That Should Open a Location in Billings It's not news anymore that Billings is a great place to start a business. Just look at the new businesses that have popped up in the last two years, and businesses are continuing to start or expand here. Even though just about any business would be great to have in our community, there are a few that we think Billings could use.