A List of Companies Looking to Hire Veterans

As an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran, veterans issues are near and dear to my heart. But even if I weren't a veteran, veterans issues are huge in Montana. We have some of the highest rates of military veterans per capita in the nation.

Last week we told you about the most underused veterans benefit in Montana, according to the VA. This week, a feature shared by the Military Times caught my eye. It's a list showing several companies who specifically want to hire veterans.

Are you a veteran, or someone who is transitioning out of active duty military and looking for a job? The Military Times says, "We have listings from copanies looking for vets." Click here for their national postings.

My assumption is that this is just a start, and more companies will take advantage of a site like this, but I did find a handful of jobs available when I searched for jobs in "Montana." Several were full-time spots with the Montana Army National Guard. There also was an ag marketing position available through Wilbur-Ellis.

Are you a Montana business that would specifically want to hire veterans? If so, drop me a line aaron(at)montanatalks.com

By the way, I would also add that if you are a veteran or looking to retire from the military- there are many other options out there for you other than just looking through job postings.

Frankly, why work for someone else when you can start your own business? Give a call to my friend Dustin Frost at the Veterans Business Outreach Center in Montana.

Or, if you want to be placed in a job field of your choice with an incredible organization- check out what the COMMIT Foundation has to offer.

The ESGR program (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves) also has some resources for veterans and currently serving personnel.

Prior Post: What's the Most Underused Veterans Benefit in Montana? |

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum)

As a veteran, I get e-mail updates from the VA, from the Department of Veterans Affairs. There's usually some useful or helpful info in there, and sometimes it's just "good to know" type of info.

A headline caught my eye today- "Veterans benefits 2020: Most underused state benefit."

What's the most underused veterans benefit in Montana? According to the VA:

“One of Montana’s most underused state benefits is the free pass to access State Parks along with a free hunting and fishing license for disabled Veterans.” – Kelly Ackerman, administrator, Montana Veterans Affairs Division For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov.

What are some of the other benefits available to veterans in Montana? The US Army maintains a consolidated list of benefits on their "My Army Benefits" web page. That page notes:

Summary of Montana Military and Veterans Benefits: Montana offers special benefits for its military Service members and Veterans including Property Tax Exemptions, Montana National Guard Tuition Scholarship Program, Education and Tuition Assistance, Point Preference or Alternative Preference in Initial Hiring, Vehicle Tags, as well as Hunting and Fishing License privileges. Eligibility for some benefits may depend on residency, military component, and Veteran disability status.

For VA benefits, the VA notes that you can download and print the VA Welcome Kit at https://www.va.gov/welcome-kit.

One additional, important note: It is thanks to our Vietnam Veterans, that us younger Iraq and Afghanistan veterans are able to enjoy such strong support out there across the country. We wouldn't have the support we have today without the sacrifices of the great Vietnam Veterans who came before us.