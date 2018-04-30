A Line-by-Line Indictment of Tester’s Actions

These allegations were so outrageous that Jonathan Swan, the reporter from Axios who broke the original story that Jackson's nomination was in trouble, refused to print them. In an interview with Fox News, Swan expressed a "sense of deep concern and anger" about how Tester and the media circulated the accusation against Jackson "because I broke that stupid story on Sunday... [that] his confirmation is in peril...The reason I wrote it that way is not because I didn't know what the allegations were. I was given them on Friday. I knew what these allegations were. But I don't know if they are true ... So I'm not just going to go, 'Well, it's alleged, and I am hearing that this guy did all of these terrible things, and x, y, and z,' because I have no idea if it's true or not. And clearly neither does Jon Tester. Surely, this is a problem."