A First-Hand Report from the Bobcat Fire Near Roundup [AUDIO]

The Bobcat Fire burning south of Roundup, Montana is estimated at over 30,000 acres with 60% containment as of Wednesday morning. At least 10 homes, and 13 secondary structures have been lost due to the fire.

Several communities have been impacted by the fire, according to the incident command team's latest update:

Communities within the fire perimeter or threatened by fire spread include Johnnys Coal Subdivision, Bruner Mountain Subdivision, Old Divide Subdivision, and remote structures dispersed along Fattig Creek road and the Signa Peak Coal Mine.

According to Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services, the Red Cross has been operating out of the LDS Church on 1140 5th St West since 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, and will remain on site for the duration of this incidence:

Staff will have a listing of available community resources as well as providing affected residents with clean-up kits.

According to Leanne Langeberg, a public information officer assigned to the Bobcat Fire, the following organizations in Roundup, MT are accepting donations toward disaster relief:

Musselshell County Food Bank 117 7th Ave W, Roundup, MT 59072 406.320.1914

Northern Treasures Thrift Store

204 Main St, Roundup, MT 59072

406.323.8323

Musselshell Valley Charitable Foundation - Disaster Relief Fund A disaster relief fund has been set up at the First Security Bank on Main Street in Roundup Monetary donations in the form of a check can be made payable to MVCF - Disaster Relief Fund PO Box 100, Roundup, MT 59072



State Senate candidate Brad Molnar (R-Laurel) is also a volunteer with the Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Relief Team and traveled to Roundup on Tuesday morning. He is encouraging anyone impacted by the fires to visit the Red Cross location at the LDS church in Roundup.

Molnar joined us on the radio earlier in the week and shared the story of one rancher who lost livestock, grazing land, haystacks, and an outbuilding. Despite his own losses, the rancher dropped off $800 worth of dog food, cat food, and chicken food to give to other families in need. He asked the man why he was giving to others, even though he also experienced losses. The man replied, "I have a house, they don't."

Click below for the full audio: