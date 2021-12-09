A Big Night for Montanans at the National Finals Rodeo

It was a good night for the Montana cowboys at the National Finals Rodeo.

We caught up with Jennifer Boka Thursday morning LIVE from Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. She is a sports agent who represents a few of the athletes competing in the NFR- including Montana saddle bronc rider Sage Newman and world champion tie down roper Haven Meged.

She sang the praises of both Haven Meged and Sage Newman who both had a good night Wednesday.

On Miles City's Meged, she says he is one of the hardest working cowboys in the business:

Jennifer Boka: I cannot tell you another individual that I know that spends as much time dedicated to his skill as Haven and you know I've got a number of phenomenal athletes that are here at the at the NFR in it- so fun to watch them all succeed.

On Melstone, Montana's Sage Newman, she talked about the phenomenal ride he had earlier in the week- his first paycheck in the NFR:

Jennifer Boka: Yeah, sage in the bronc riding had a phenomenal ride last night. But when you talk about somebody that represents the industry and our cowboy legacy, you know, I bet you- when we get home, I bet you Monday morning isn't a real thing in sage Newman's life. They have a ranch there and run a bunch of cows, and I bet you he beats most of us back to work that leave the NFR.

Full audio with Jennifer Boka from J Diamond J:

By the way, Scott Breen filed a great report for the Montana Television Network after Wednesday night's action. Here's the video:

Thanks to our friends with Rand's Custom Hats, Al's Bootery, and Yellowstone Family Dental for making our NFR coverage happen.