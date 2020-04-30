90 Year Old Doris Ehli Joins us from Shelby [AUDIO]

We got a phone call from our friend, and longtime Montana broadcaster, Norma Ashby in Great Falls the other day. She said that we need to talk to an incredible woman named Doris Ehli. Doris is 90 years old, and has been under quarantine at the Marias Heritage Center in Shelby, Montana- which has been hardest hit by COVID-19 in the state.

We got a chance to chat with Doris during our LIVE statewide radio talk show- Montana Talks with Aaron Flint- earlier this week. Check out the full audio at the bottom of this story.

Norma also told us about the great story reported by Phil Drake in The Great Falls Tribune- "Weathering the storm: Shelby woman clings to faith in Heritage Center to survive COVID-19."

Norma said Phil did a great job of communicating what a positive attitude Doris has shown, despite being quarantined and unable to leave her room at the senior living facility after she contracted COVID-19.

Here's an excerpt from Phil's piece:

Ehli is a resident of the Marias Heritage Center, a 40-unit retirement and assisted-living facility in Shelby, where she says she has lived for three years, and said she recently tested positive for COVID-19. She has since been cleared, family members said. “I have a different attitude than a lot of people,” the spry Ehli said during a telephone interview. “I am a born-again Christian. I said ‘Oh Lord, you will either keep me here and heal me or take me home with you. Either way I am a winner.’”