It's National Ice Cream Day (For the second time this year. Yes, there are two days to celebrate ice cream!). Recount my history with ice cream with me, and find where you can enjoy your next chilly sweet treat in Montana.

In the first years of my life, I had a dairy allergy. Even having a teaspoon of milk would give me a three-day ear infection. So, I had my bowl of Cheerios with soy milk, and orange sherbet was the only option when the family stopped at an ice cream parlor.

Around the age of 8, someone gave me a scoop of homemade ice cream during a family reunion. I couldn't resist. I was willing to take the pain that would follow so I could enjoy a rare dairy treat. But, the ear infection never happened. After a few more bowls of ice cream, it was obvious I had outgrown the allergy.

That began a daily dose of ice cream that I continue to have to this day. And now that I have to watch calories, it may only be a spoonful or two of frozen yogurt, but I always have some kind of frozen treat after a meal.

Here are 9 places to find frozen treats to enjoy in Montana, whether sunny or freezing outside: