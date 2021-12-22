7 Tips to Protect Your Kids From Poisoning This Holiday Season

'Tis the season for poisoning incidents involving children, and the Nebraska Regional Poison Center is offering the following tips for a safe and healthy holiday.

MEDICATIONS: If you have visitors remember that they may bring their medications. Make sure they store their medications out of sight and out of reach of children and animals.

CLEANING PRODUCTS: Avoid storing disinfectants and cleaners on the counter. Storage on the counter may be convenient, but it provides an opportunity for a child to reach and swallow or spray them on the skin or in the eyes. If stored in a cabinet make sure it has a childproof lock.

ALCOHOL: Alcohol is found in holiday drinks, hand sanitizers, and even in perfume and cologne. Remove items containing alcohol from sight and reach.

NICOTINE: Nicotine-containing products such as cigarettes, vape liquid, and chewing tobacco are harmful if ingested. Many now are in containers that look or smell like nonharmful items that children use every day. These products may cause shakiness, vomiting, or seizures.

FOOD: When using frozen meats and other items to cook, be sure to thaw them in the refrigerator. Remember, larger items such as turkeys may take several days to thaw. Do not thaw on countertops as this may increase the risk of food poisoning.

FOOD STORAGE: When the meal is complete, be sure to put food away in the refrigerator or freezer. Many food items should not be a room temp for more than 2 hours. At room temperature bacteria grows very quickly and may cause illness.

PLANTS: Keep small children and animals away from seasonal plants such as mistletoe, holly berries, yew plants, and poinsettias. Poinsettias are not the fatal poison that they were once believed to be, but in large amounts, they can cause an upset stomach.

