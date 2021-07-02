8 Parotic Songs To Rock Your 4th Of July

There is nothing better than celebrating America with music that is loud and proud.

No matter if you are at a lake, in the mountains, backyard, or apartment terrace- just light that grill, crank up the following tunes, and as you do whisper 'Merica!"

The following songs are a mix of country and rock that will have your neighbors glad for once that you like to play it loud. Unless they are not parotic, in which case they might be in the wrong neighborhood, and state, and country.

I'm sure this mix will just get you started and once you finish this playlist you'll want to go find more. I hope you do because that's the American spirit in you crying out.

Metallica - Don't Tread on Me

Kid Rock - Born Free [Official Music Video]

Red, White, and Blue - Lynyrd Skynyrd

The Steve Miller Band - Living In The USA (with lyrics)

Ain't That America - John Mellencamp

Aaron Tippin - Where The Stars & Stripes & The Eagle Fly

Lee Greenwood - God Bless The U.S.A. (Official Music Video)

Jimi Hendrix The Star Spangled Banner American Anthem Live at Woodstock

BONUS SONG - (Caution: Nothing but bad language & graphic images).

Team America Theme Song