7: Flint’s Top Blog Posts of 2019

Coming in at #7: Video: Atkins Family Live on Fox and Friends |

PRIOR POST FROM MARCH 29, 2019

The family of Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins will be back home in Bozeman Friday afternoon. On Friday morning they joined Fox and Friends to remember their son, and his heroic sacrifice that led to his awarding of the Medal of Honor at the White House earlier this week.