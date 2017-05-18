60 MPH Chase Through Missoula, Suspect Hit Trailer Before Foot Chase Through Backyards

Around 7:30 p.m. last night, May 17, Missoula Police were following up on a warrant for 32-year-old Jason Schilling, but when they tried to pull him over, things got out of control.

"Just off of South Russell at South 9th Street West, the officers initiated the stop, however, the vehicle that Mr. Schilling was driving failed to yield," said Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh. "He would not pull over and, in fact, began driving away from them at increasing velocity. The officers articulate that at one point he was driving in excess of 60 miles per hour. Mr. Schilling then turned onto the 2300 block of South Avenue, where he pulled into a parking space behind a residence and struck a trailer."

During the chase, Schilling is accused of committing multiple traffic violations including driving in the wrong lane and through stop signs. The chase didn't end even after Schilling crashed into the trailer.

"He then jumped out and attempted to flee on foot and was eventually apprehended around the 2300 block of Eaton Street after he had gone through some yards in an attempt to continue to flee from the officers," Welsh said. "He is currently in custody and facing several charges as a result: the two most serious are Criminal Endangerment and Escape, which are both felonies."

All in all, Schilling is facing 11 charges. Along with the two felonies mentioned by Welsh, schilling is facing four misdemeanors, three traffic violations and two others based on a prior offense.