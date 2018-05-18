50 Pounds of Methamphetamine Nabbed by Wyoming Highway Patrol
A traffic stop by the Wyoming Highway Patrol netted approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine worth over $425,000 on the street.
Public Information Officer, Sergeant Kyle McKay said the bust actually took place in April on Highway 80 in Sweetwater County, but the information couldn’t be released until this week.
“Our trooper stopped a semi-tractor and trailer carrying some vehicles and after some investigation, the trooper noticed some discrepancies in the paperwork and called for a WHP canine,” said McKay. “He ran the canine around the vehicle and the dog alerted to a Chevy Colorado. They took it to one of our maintenance shops and ended up finding two compartments filled with 23 packages of crystal methamphetamine. There was total of 50 pounds of meth with a street value $425,000. In the past, we’ve had busts of 17 pounds of meth, five pounds of meth, several tablets of ecstasy, so we’ve had some pretty impressive busts this year. The drug industry is evolving, and they’re trying to get smarter and better with their techniques, but we’re also keeping up with our training and our intel on how they’re trafficking their drugs.”
The driver of the tractor-trailer is not currently considered a suspect and not believed to have had prior knowledge of the meth or the compartments that were hidden within the pickup truck.
McKay said Montana and Wyoming Highway Patrol often train together and share intelligence to interdict as many drug traffickers as possible.