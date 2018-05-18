50 Pounds of Methamphetamine Nabbed by Wyoming Highway Patrol

“Our trooper stopped a semi-tractor and trailer carrying some vehicles and after some investigation, the trooper noticed some discrepancies in the paperwork and called for a WHP canine,” said McKay. “He ran the canine around the vehicle and the dog alerted to a Chevy Colorado. They took it to one of our maintenance shops and ended up finding two compartments filled with 23 packages of crystal methamphetamine. There was total of 50 pounds of meth with a street value $425,000. In the past, we’ve had busts of 17 pounds of meth, five pounds of meth, several tablets of ecstasy, so we’ve had some pretty impressive busts this year. The drug industry is evolving, and they’re trying to get smarter and better with their techniques, but we’re also keeping up with our training and our intel on how they’re trafficking their drugs.”